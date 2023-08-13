We will see a good deal of sunshine through the first half of Sunday. In the afternoon, clouds will be increasing, but we expect a dry day. Temperatures will again be quite warm, but humidity will be lower. Highs will push into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and a few showers will be possible late. The rain chance increases even more for Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and some of them could be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail or an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is also a threat.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Warm, but not as humid. High 87

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late. Low 68

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. More humid, but not as warm. High 79

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. High 76

Tuesday will be a lot cooler, as highs only reach the mid 70s. Most of Tuesday will be dry with just a slight shower chance.