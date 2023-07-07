It will become mostly sunny throughout the day, and we expect dry weather all day long. Humidity will also be dropping, so a pleasantly warm afternoon is on the way.

Tonight, partly cloudy conditions will develop. Saturday will feel more humid again, and there are scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. It won’t be a washout, but any shower or storm could produce heavy downpours, and there is the threat of strong wind gusts.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and a little less humid. High 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. Low 65

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 80

A few lingering showers will be possible Sunday, with the best chance in areas south and east of Dayton. Temperatures will run just below normal all weekend.