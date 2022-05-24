High pressure across the region will bring about a really nice day today. We will enjoy a lot of sun and dry conditions. High temperatures will top out near normal, in the mid-70s.

Clouds will increase tonight, but we expect dry weather to continue. On Wednesday, clouds will mix with a little sun. It will be breezy, warm and more humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, and there is a small chance a few become strong to severe in the afternoon and early evening.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 75

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and a little sun, breezy, warmer and more humid. A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77

Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely on Thursday and even Friday, as the system slowly crosses the region. Heading into the holiday weekend, rain chances will taper off on Saturday, and Sunday and Memorial Day look dry and much warmer.