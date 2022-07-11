A cool front tracks into the Miami Valley tonight. This front may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. There is a very low chance of storms becoming severe. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threats.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low 70

TUESDAY: Chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy, breezy and turning a little less humid in the afternoon. High 86

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 84

There is a low chance of rain Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise dry, pleasant summer weather is in the forecast through Saturday.