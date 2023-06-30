A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, and the rain chance will increase over the weekend. Saturday will have a good deal of dry time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Any of the storms Saturday or Saturday night could be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail being the main threat.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, best chance after midnight. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some may be severe. Low 68

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Rain chances will continue on Sunday in a warm and humid airmass. Temperatures will be a bit lower as we finish the weekend, but it looks to heat up again next week. There is only a very low chance of rain on Independence Day.