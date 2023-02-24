The weather for the weekend looks mostly quiet. A weak disturbance moves through overnight, bringing the return of clouds and even a slight chance of flurries early Saturday morning, a little before sunrise to about 9 am or so. After that, we will see increasing amounts of sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to seasonal norms.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Slight chance of an early morning flurry, then partly to mostly sunny and cool. High near 50

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 32

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and milder. High 57

We reach the upper 50s on Sunday and the mid 60s on Monday. However, on Monday, wind and rain are likely.