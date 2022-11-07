Some high clouds drift through tonight, and for you early risers, a lunar eclipse will occur. Even though we will have some early day clouds on Tuesday, expect a lot of sunshine later in the morning and afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Low 36

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler. High near 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High near 70

Southerly winds develop on Wednesday, and temperatures warm through the middle part of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front at the end of the week will bring in a big push of chilly air for the weekend.