A cold front will approach tonight, and clouds will increase. There will be a slight chance of a shower late tonight, and a better chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms around on Friday. Even so, not every community will see rain.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a shower possible late. Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A slight chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. High 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dry for high school football. Clearing and mild. Low 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

Dry weather returns over the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s, but by Sunday, highs will be pushing 90-degrees. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday evening, but a better chance returns on Monday and Tuesday.