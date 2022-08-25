High pressure will bring us one more mostly sunny, dry day. As it shifts off to our east, a southerly flow will develop. It will be just enough to push high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

A cold front will approach tonight, and clouds will increase. There will be a slight chance of a shower late tonight, and a better chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms around on Friday. Even so, not every community will see rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, with an isolated shower possible late. Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A slight chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. High 85

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

Dry weather returns over the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s, but by Sunday, highs will be pushing 90-degrees.