High-pressure building across the region will bring some really nice fall weather for the second half of the week. We will enjoy a lot of sun today, with some fair weather clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer than Wednesday, as they reach into the mid-60s.

It will be another chilly night with clear skies and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will feature a lot of sun through most of the day, but we will notice some high clouds moving in late. These clouds will be from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High 66

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 43

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant with some high clouds late in the day. High 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and becoming breezy. High 70

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a slight chance of a shower. Low 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with a slight chance of a shower. High 70

We’ll see more clouds around over the weekend, and it will get breezy as the remnants of Ian get closer to the Miami Valley. Rain chances from this storm look pretty low, but if we do see something it looks to be Saturday night into Sunday.