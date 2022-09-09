As winds turn in from the southeast today, we expect temperatures to climb a bit higher this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s, and it may even start to feel slightly more humid. We do expect a dry day, with plenty of sunshine.

Dry weather will continue for high school football games this evening, but clouds will move in overnight. Saturday will feature clouds mixed with a little sun, and a lot of dry time. By late afternoon, however, there will be a few spotty showers pushing in from the south.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, a little warmer and slightly more humid. High 84

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Mild. Low 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few late day showers possible. High 81

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 78

There is a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Rain chances will linger early next week, with much cooler temperatures expected.