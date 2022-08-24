Look for clear skies tonight and mild to cool temperatures. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs getting slightly warmer. The warming trend will continue into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and more humid with a chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm. Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 30% chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Rain chances return Friday, but coverage does not look great. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms will be possible as a weak cold front moves in. Saturday looks like a nice summer day, but Sunday gets hot and humid. A better chance of rain will develop early next week.