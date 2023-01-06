Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and quite cold with lows dropping into the mid-20s. Saturday will start off with clouds, but they will gradually break as we head into the afternoon. We expect some sun, lighter wind, and seasonably chilly highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun. High near 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow/rain showers. High 40

The chance for precipitation increases for Sunday. Initially, we will see scattered areas of snow with only minor accumulations. Then as it warms up in the afternoon, rain will mix in. Above normal temperatures will return early next week.