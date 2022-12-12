On Tuesday, there is a slightly better shot at the sun popping out a bit, but then clouds will increase late day ahead of the next storm system. This is a large storm that will bring rain and breezy conditions to the area on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun and cool. High 45

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with late night showers. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with showers likely. High near 50

A chance for rain showers will continue on Thursday with an early high in the low 50s. Then colder air will move in for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. We may even see some snowflakes in the air on Friday.