We will see some sunshine through the morning hours, so enjoy the brighter sky for a while! Clouds will then move in this afternoon and the wind will increase, too. Winds gust 30 to 35 mph at times, and this will keep wind chill values in the 20s. Snow and rain showers will arrive by late afternoon and evening, and will continue to impact the area into the overnight. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch, and mainly across the northern counties.

Showers taper off by midnight, and dry weather will be in place through the first half of the weekend. Saturday looks mostly cloudy and not as cold, with highs in the mid-40s.

TODAY: Sun early, then becoming cloudy and windy. Rain or snow showers develop in the late afternoon. High 38

TONIGHT: Windy with scattered rain and snow showers early on. Low 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and not as cold. High 45

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Snow may mix in late day. High 40

The next system moves in with rain on Sunday. It will be a chilly rain, with highs in the low 40s. A little snow may mix in by evening.