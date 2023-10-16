Clouds hang on tonight, but we expect clouds to break Tuesday. Sunshine should increase through the afternoon, and that will allow temperatures to be milder in the afternoon, up near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 45

TUESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little afternoon sun at times, cool. High near 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 66

We’ll see even more sunshine on Wednesday, and temperatures climb. Highs will be back near normal with readings in the mid 60s expected. Shower chances return for Thursday and Friday.