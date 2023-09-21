A long dry stretch of weather continues for the Miami Valley. Today we expect a few more clouds around, especially along and west of I-75. It will be another warm afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

Tonight looks partly cloudy and cool, and we get back to full sunshine on Friday. Temperatures will again push into the 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

The weather looks fantastic for Buckeye Blast Saturday evening. It will be clear and dry, with temperatures dropping through the 70s.