Mostly cloudy conditions will be around tonight, but dry weather continues. Saturday morning, we can’t rule out a spotty light shower, but we do expect mostly dry weather as we head through the first half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool, chance of a few late night sprinkles. Low 53

SATURDAY: Chance of mainly morning sprinkles, then mixed clouds and sun, a little milder. High 73

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Low 57

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 74

There is a better chance of spotty showers, even a rumble of thunder, on Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the 70s, and then it will turn cooler again next week.