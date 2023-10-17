Skies will become mostly clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday will be milder, with afternoon highs back in the mid 60s. It will be another dry day ahead of the next cold front which rolls in on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon and milder. High 67

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with scattered showers. High 67

The chance for rain will linger into Friday as it turns cooler again. Saturday will still have a chance of showers, but Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will be a little below normal over the weekend, but milder temperatures come back next week.