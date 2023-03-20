Tonight will be mostly clear. We will see more clouds around through the day on Tuesday, but it will still be a dry day with above-normal temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. High 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers developing. Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High 58

Temperatures will continue to warm through mid-week. The chance for scattered showers will develop Tuesday night, and the second half of the week looks wet.