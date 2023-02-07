Showers end early tonight followed by mostly cloudy skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will be just a little colder with readings dropping near freezing. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Highs will be near 50, and there is a slight chance of a shower by evening. Rain becomes likely Wednesday night. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun, cool. High near 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with periods of rain. Low 48 but rising into the 50s overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and mild with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Rain ends by early afternoon. High near 60

Expect strong winds on Thursday as a cold front moves in. Southwest winds will be gusting as high as 50 to 55 mph. Cooler weather arrives for the end of the week.