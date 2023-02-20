A cold front moves through the area early Tuesday. We expect dry conditions on Tuesday with the return of a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little cooler.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High near 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of late night showers, some winter mix possible north of I-70. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and milder with periods of rain and a thunderstorm possible. High 62

Mild weather returns on Wednesday, but it will be wet. We dry out Thursday with a record high temperature possible.