It’s going to be another beautiful day in the Miami Valley. After a few scattered morning clouds, it will be a mostly sunny — if not sunny — afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than yesterday, however. Expect seasonably chilly highs in the low 40s.

Tonight looks clear and cold. Thursday will feature more sunshine and a warming trend will begin. Highs will hit the upper 40s, with 50-degree readings likely at the end of the week.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly. High 43

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 23

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. High 47

FRIDAY: Sunny, continued nice and cool. High 52

Dry and mostly sunny conditions will continue through the end of the week, with a little more cloud cover expected over the weekend. We can’t rule out a spotty shower by Sunday.