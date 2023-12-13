It’s going to be another beautiful day in the Miami Valley. After a few scattered morning clouds, it will be a mostly sunny — if not sunny — afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than yesterday, however. Expect seasonably chilly highs in the low 40s.
Tonight looks clear and cold. Thursday will feature more sunshine and a warming trend will begin. Highs will hit the upper 40s, with 50-degree readings likely at the end of the week.
TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly. High 43
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 23
THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. High 47
FRIDAY: Sunny, continued nice and cool. High 52
Dry and mostly sunny conditions will continue through the end of the week, with a little more cloud cover expected over the weekend. We can’t rule out a spotty shower by Sunday.