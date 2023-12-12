A cold front moves through tonight, bringing an increase in cloud cover. It will pass through dry. Wednesday morning will feature a few clouds, but it will become sunny by late morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly colder behind the front.
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low 25
WEDNESDAY: A few morning clouds giving way to sunshine, chilly. High 42
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 22
THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. High 47
Temperatures will moderate again during the second half of the week. Highs will return to the low 50s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.