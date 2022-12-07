Tonight, dry weather will remain in place with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. And on Thursday, the first half of the day will be dry, but rain chances return during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and a little colder. Low 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly, showers develop in the afternoon. High 46

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 48

Scattered showers will continue on Friday, and it will remain cool. The weekend is looking mostly dry and chilly. There could be some spotty light showers Saturday night and early Sunday.