It will be mostly clear tonight with mild temperatures. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s tonight with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon. A few more clouds will be around on Saturday, and eventually by evening, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will return.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

Showers and thunderstorms will be more likely on Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves into the region. Behind the front, temperatures cool off for early next week.