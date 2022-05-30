We will continue to enjoy a ton of sunshine on this holiday, along with dry conditions. Temperatures will get even warmer, with highs reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will also come up a bit, and it will get breezy with a southerly wind gusting to 20 mph, at times.

Overnight stays clear and quiet. On Tuesday, the heat and humidity remain in place, with even more sunshine expected.

TODAY: Sunny, warmer, becoming breezy and a little more humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 68

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

The next cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing in the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong to severe.