Tonight there will be no repeat of last night’s thunderstorms. It will be breezy and dry.

The summer-like feel will continue on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s, and the first half of the day will be mostly dry. There could be some spotty early day showers northwest of Dayton. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of them could be strong to severe.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and mild. Low 70

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with sun, continued hot and humid. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 58

SUNDAY: Morning showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, then clouds mixed with afternoon sun, breezy and much cooler. High 67

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. It will dry out Sunday afternoon as cooler air moves into the region behind a strong cold front.