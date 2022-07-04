As we celebrate the 4th of July today, we are in for some hotter weather. Highs this afternoon will hit the lower 90s, with plenty of sunshine. At least it won’t feel terribly humid.

If you’re heading to fireworks this evening, we will enjoy dry and warm conditions. Overnight, it will start to feel more humid, and Tuesday looks pretty steamy. Highs will be in the mid-90s, with the heat index going just over 100-degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little more humid. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 90

We will continue to see the chance of rain every day through the end of the week, but none of the days look to be a washout. There will also be a lot of dry time.