It will be muggy tonight, and a few showers and thunderstorms will taper off past midnight. A Heat Advisory will be in effect starting at noon on Thursday. Temperatures will climb well into the 90s, and heat indices will reach 100 and higher in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Breezy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending a little past midnight. Low 75.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat indices 100-105 in the afternoon and a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 94.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 75

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, quite hot and humid, heat indices 105-110 in the afternoon. High 96

The high heat and humidity continue on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s. A cold front arrives on Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler and less humid air moves in for Sunday and Monday.