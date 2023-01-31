Tonight, clouds will gradually break up, and temperatures get even colder. Readings will drop to near 10 early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny but continued cold.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and very cold. Low 12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High near 30

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High near 40

We will enjoy a brief warm-up on Thursday with highs reaching near 40 degrees. However, another push of arctic air moves in Thursday night and will be in place for the end of the week.