After tons of sunshine on Wednesday, we’ll see more clouds and even a few sprinkles today. Temperatures will continue to run cool, with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Tonight, some light showers will move through, and lows turn chilly as they drop into the low 40s.

More clouds will be around on Friday, but we expect to get back to dry weather. It does get a bit warmer, with highs hitting the low 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, not as breezy. High 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered sprinkles or light showers. Low 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, nice and mild. High 62

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 67

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Friday night and will continue into Saturday. The weekend does not look like a washout, but each day will have some rain around, at times.