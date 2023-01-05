Rain showers will switch over to snow showers tonight as colder air moves in. We are not expecting much snow accumulation tonight, if any at all. However, a slick spot or two is possible late tonight, mainly on bridges and overpasses, as temperatures fall to freezing or a little bit below.

After the slight chance of an early morning snow flurry, Friday looks a bit colder, and even though we’ll see lots of clouds around, it will be a dry day. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Scattered mixed precipitation changing to snow showers with little or no snow accumulation. Low 30

FRIDAY: Slight chance of an early morning flurry, otherwise cloudy, breezy and colder. High 36

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 40

Rain/snow chances now look minimal on Saturday. However, a few rain or snow showers will be possible Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures will be above normal again early next week.