Look for scattered showers tonight as a low pressure center tracks into the lower Great Lakes region. After a slight chance of patchy drizzle early Saturday, dry weather returns for the rest of the day, but it still looks cloudy.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Temperatures near steady, upper 40s to near 50

SATURDAY: Slight chance of morning drizzle, otherwise, cloudy and cool. High 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of a late night shower. Low near 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few scattered showers. High 50

The next system brings more showers by Sunday. It won’t be a washout of a day. It turns a little colder on Monday with only a slight chance of a rain or snow shower.