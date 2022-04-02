A few showers will move into the Miami Valley over the coming hours. Rain chances should diminish past midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight. Clouds early in the morning Sunday, which will eventually begin to break up by the afternoon into partly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow a bit warmer in the mid 50s in the southern Miami Valley. Rain Chances persist through much of the work week.



Tonight: A low of 35 degrees. Showers early. Cloudy skies. Breezy with winds SW becoming W at 10 to 20 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 55 degrees. Clouds early, breaking in the afternoon. Winds W at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with showers possible late in the night. Winds SE at 0 to 5 mph.

