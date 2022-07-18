Areas of rain will impact mainly areas south of I-70 this morning. We expect this rain to then decrease in coverage for the afternoon, as the sun comes out a bit. There will still be a slight chance of an isolated shower or two (again, mainly south) late this afternoon into the evening hours. It will be warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s.

We expect any evening showers to come to an end overnight, and with some clearing, areas of fog will develop. The fog will mix out through mid-morning Tuesday, and that will set us up for a nice, bright afternoon. It will start to heat up again!

TODAY: Morning showers south, mostly cloudy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with the slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Warm and humid. High 82

TONIGHT: Some clearing with patchy fog developing. Low 66

TUESDAY: Areas of morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late day. High 93

Wednesday looks like one of the hottest days of the week, with the heat index approaching 100-degrees. There will be the slight chance of scattered thunderstorms later in the day, and the potential for a stronger storm or two will have to be monitored.