Tonight, any lingering rain showers will change over to snow showers and eventually just some flurries. Little or no accumulation is expected. A flurry will still be possible Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with any showers changing back to snow showers. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with a morning flurry possible. High 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and milder. High 53

It will get windy at the end of the week. But the stronger southerly flow will draw in milder air. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday through Saturday. However, it looks like a rainy weekend.