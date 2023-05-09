High pressure building into the region will gradually decrease cloud cover over the Miami Valley. It will end up mostly sunny this afternoon, and high temperatures will be a touch cooler than the past few days. Highs will be right around 70-degrees–quite pleasant!

Tonight will be a little chilly under mostly clear sky. Lows dip into the upper 40s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. High 71

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little chilly. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 80

The beautiful weather will continue on Thursday, as it gets even warmer. For Friday into the weekend, a stationary front sets up in the region. This will keep the weather unsettled with several rounds of rain