If you enjoyed the weather on Easter Sunday, you are in luck! Gorgeous conditions will continue today. We will see a lot of sun, light winds, and highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon, which is above normal for this time of year.

It will be clear and chilly tonight, with lows in the low 40s. Tuesday will be another really nice day. We will see more sun and temperatures will be even warmer, reaching the low 70s.

TODAY: Sunny, nice and mild. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 73

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 74

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s, and then the upper 70s are expected on Thursday. The dry weather will continue through the end of the week. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower late in the day Friday, and a better chance over the weekend.