Overall a pleasant weekend. Starting out with gusty winds still this morning, but the winds diminish by this afternoon. Clouds mix with sunshine later today with seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds relax. High 50

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 34

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 56

Much warmer on Monday with a chance of a late day shower with gusty winds. Much cooler for the remainder of the week with highs below normal, in the 40s.