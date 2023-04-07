Today will still be a cool day, with below normal temperatures expected this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel comfortably cool with a little more sunshine expected. High clouds will be around at times, but we do expect a dry finish to the week.

Tonight looks mostly clear with the potential for areas of frost. Dayton’s low temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, and some of the northern counties may see readings drop just below freezing. Even though the growing season hasn’t officially begun for the area, it would be a good night to bring in any flowers or plants you have in containers. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Saturday, and highs will be near normal, reaching the low 60s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of frost. Low 34

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 61

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 66

Dry weather and sunshine will continue for Easter, as temperatures continue to warm. Next week, we’ll enjoy highs in the 70s through mid-week with continued quiet weather.