Overnight will be cloudy but dry, and Saturday also looks dry. Clouds will be mixed with sun at times on Saturday, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Flurries end, cloudy and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun at times, seasonably chilly. High 38

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with periods of snow in the morning, flurries and areas of drizzle in the afternoon. High 38

We are watching a weather system for Sunday which will bring snow late Saturday night/Sunday morning. Right now, it looks like we could see an inch or two of snow accumulation, but stay tuned to the forecast over the weekend for updates.