High pressure building across the region will bring the return of dry weather to the Miami Valley. We expect a good deal of sunshine today, and highs will hit the upper 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy, and Wednesday will feel even more humid. With highs in the low 90s, the heat index will be right around 100-degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible by Wednesday night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, even hotter and more humid. High 92

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday into Friday, and there will be the potential for heavy rain.