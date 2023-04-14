We will see more clouds around the area today, but most of the Miami Valley will stay dry. There is just about a 20% chance of an isolated shower, mainly this afternoon. It will continue to run warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be another warm day, with a lot of dry time. A few more spotty showers even a thunderstorm will be possible throughout the day, but coverage will be minimal. There is an increased threat of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in on Sunday.

TODAY: Clouds & some sun, continued warm, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. High 78

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. An early afternoon high near 70, then falling temperatures.

Once Sunday’s cold front is through, temperatures will be turning much colder. Monday’s high may not get out of the upper 40s, and it will be quite blustery, with gusty wind.