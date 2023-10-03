Strong high pressure is in control across the region, and this is keeping the area sunny, dry and very warm. Highs have been running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. This will continue today and tomorrow, before a cold front brings big changes.

Showers will begin Thursday afternoon and continue overnight into Friday. Highs these two days will be in the 70s before turning even cooler for the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High 86

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 61

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 86

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon. High 78

The weekend will really feel like fall, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and some spots could be in the upper 30s by Sunday morning.