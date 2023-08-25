Humidity levels drop a bit tonight, but it will still be muggy, and there is a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm late tonight and into Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. It will not be as hot, but it will still be a humid start to the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with the slight chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm, mainly south of I-70. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, not as hot but still humid, a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, a little cooler and turning less humid. High 80

We get back to nice late summer/early fall weather on Sunday. It will be comfortable heading into next week.