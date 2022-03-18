Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be around tonight. You can expect showers Saturday, more on than off, with cooler temperatures, staying mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s with gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, cooler, showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of light rain. Temperatures steady or a slow drop into the 40’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Breezy and chilly with a few light rain showers. Low 37

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High near 60

Temperatures will moderate Monday, back to around 70, before another shot of cool air arrives at the end of the week. We have the potential for more rain Tuesday night through Wednesday.