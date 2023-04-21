We expect a chilly rain tonight as it falls steady for a good chunk of the night. Saturday will feature some dry time, but we will continue a chance of a few spotty showers. It will be a much cooler weekend!

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and chilly. Low 42

SATURDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then some sun but clouding up again in the afternoon with a chance of showers late afternoon. High 55

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder, patchy late night frost is possible. Low 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, just a very slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry. High 50

A few mornings to watch for frost potential are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay below normal most of next week.