We are finally enjoying a drop in humidity today. It will certainly feel like fall, with refreshing morning temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s… and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see a lot of clouds, just a little sun, and the continued chance of an isolated afternoon shower.

Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy, nice and cool. Saturday will be a very pleasant day with partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. High 74

TONIGHT: An isolated evening shower possible, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 76

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued nice. High 77

After a pleasantly warm weekend, another system moves in during the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe. This one will bring in a push of even cooler air for the middle part of next week. It may not make it above 70 degrees on Wednesday.