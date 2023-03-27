Colder weather settles in tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s. Look for more clouds than sun on Tuesday, and once again, a few sprinkles or light rain showers will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly, any sprinkles ending overnight. Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of an evening sprinkle, then clearing and chilly. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool with a chance of an afternoon shower. High 55

The weather stays quiet most of the week, but heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will return to the region Friday and Friday night.